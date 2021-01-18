Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3939
Please, I’m dressing!
This contraption is designed to keep a tree hydrated in the dry days of summer. I wonder if the zipper opened of its own accord or did the tree want a little fresh air.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7974
photos
30
followers
46
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
Latest from all albums
3936
4032
4033
3937
4034
3938
4035
3939
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th January 2021 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
zipper
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close