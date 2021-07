Healthy Snacks

I participate in Amazon’s Vine program and get to select items from a constantly changing list and then review them. Today I got a big box of 15 different high protein snacks — puffs, and bars, nut butters, cookies, nuts and even a beef stick plus an enormous tote bag from Peaceful Squirrel. I’m sure they won’t all be favorites but they are certainly a change of pace, and it will be fun to give them a taste.j