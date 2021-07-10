Sign up
Photo 4112
Just a Couple of Years Late
I had a chance to choose this in Amazon’s Vine program where I review selected items for free. I loved the slogans so much and even John enjoyed being Mr. Right.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
2
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
anniversary
,
mugs
Phil Howcroft
wow you've been married 52 years that is impressive allison
July 10th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
@phil_howcroft
Our actual anniversary is July 19.
July 10th, 2021
