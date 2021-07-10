Previous
Next
Just a Couple of Years Late by allie912
Photo 4112

Just a Couple of Years Late

I had a chance to choose this in Amazon’s Vine program where I review selected items for free. I loved the slogans so much and even John enjoyed being Mr. Right.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
wow you've been married 52 years that is impressive allison
July 10th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
@phil_howcroft Our actual anniversary is July 19.
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise