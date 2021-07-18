Previous
Moooo by allie912
Photo 4120

Moooo

This is a juvenile cowbird. He frequently stops by and is as friendly as a barnyard chicken. Cowbirds get a bad rap for laying their eggs in other birds’ nests, but it’s not like they make a conscious decision to be mooches. It’s just their nature.
Allison Williams

Taffy ace
So interesting to see the range of movement through your collage.
July 18th, 2021  
Tim Erskine ace
LOVE the title!
July 18th, 2021  
