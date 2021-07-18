Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4120
Moooo
This is a juvenile cowbird. He frequently stops by and is as friendly as a barnyard chicken. Cowbirds get a bad rap for laying their eggs in other birds’ nests, but it’s not like they make a conscious decision to be mooches. It’s just their nature.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8336
photos
31
followers
47
following
1128% complete
View this month »
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
Latest from all albums
4213
4117
4118
4214
4119
4215
4120
4216
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
17th July 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cowbird
Taffy
ace
So interesting to see the range of movement through your collage.
July 18th, 2021
Tim Erskine
ace
LOVE the title!
July 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close