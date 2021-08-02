Sign up
Photo 4135
Family worship
Two of my former students and their parents posed for me this morning. They are enjoying their summer but not taking a vacation from church!
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
12
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st August 2021 11:03am
Tags
family
