Photo 4148
Spot the Error
I stopped to see why a car in our parking lot had been flagged with this official sign. According to the notification, it hadn’t moved in weeks. There is one entry on the sign that is patently false. I wonder if you can spot it.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
9th August 2021 6:45pm
Tags
car
,
warning
