Spot the Error by allie912
Photo 4148

Spot the Error

I stopped to see why a car in our parking lot had been flagged with this official sign. According to the notification, it hadn’t moved in weeks. There is one entry on the sign that is patently false. I wonder if you can spot it.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
