Photo 4151
I am hiding
Can you spot the wee little bee hiding in the lushness of the passionflower?
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
1
0
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8398
photos
29
followers
46
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
17th August 2021 5:48pm
Tags
bee
,
passionflower
Kathy A
ace
Great shot and yes I can
August 18th, 2021
