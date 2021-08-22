Previous
What a Bargain! by allie912
Photo 4155

What a Bargain!

$6 roses in all colors at the grocery store! These are a beautiful flame mixture of red and yellow. Nothing lifts your spirits likes bouquet of flowers even if you give them to yourself!
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
