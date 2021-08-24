Sign up
Photo 4157
50 Cents Worth of Roses
My $6 bouquet breaks down to 50 cents a rose.They are giving me many more dollars of pleasure.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
WhatintheWorld
iPad Air (4th generation)
23rd August 2021 6:21pm
Tags
rose
