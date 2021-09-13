Previous
Another Birthday Surprise by allie912
Photo 4177

Another Birthday Surprise

I had just returned from church when my former library colleague drove up for a surprise birthday visit. With her was her 5 year old grandson and this appealing basket of dinner goodies. Birthdays are great because they draw together old friends.
13th September 2021

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

