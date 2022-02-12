Previous
Next
I’m a Little Teapot by allie912
Photo 4329

I’m a Little Teapot

That curled tail reminded me of the traditional kindergarten song. You think Syd could be trained to tip over and pour himself out?
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That is a gorgeous teapot tail
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise