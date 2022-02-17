Sign up
Can I Do it?
I tried my hand at one load of laundry today. A neighbor helped me carry it. I think I’ll take my time with the rest.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
laundry
Diane
ace
I'm so sorry. Nice your neighbor could help.
February 17th, 2022
