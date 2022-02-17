Previous
Can I Do it? by allie912
Photo 4334

Can I Do it?

I tried my hand at one load of laundry today. A neighbor helped me carry it. I think I’ll take my time with the rest.
17th February 2022

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Diane ace
I'm so sorry. Nice your neighbor could help.
February 17th, 2022  
