Photo 4430
Getting My Second Booster
So far, no ill effects. I wonder if this semi-annual routine will be the new normal.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
vaccine
