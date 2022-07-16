Sign up
Photo 4483
Reading on the Fly
We think it a damselfly, catching up on her botanical education.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
ILCE-6000
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th July 2022 1:44pm
Tags
damselfly
