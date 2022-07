Dressed for the Job

It was Members Morning at the museum, but before going in, I strolled around the grounds and came upon this well-shod worker. I asked him if he had caught anything yet. No, he told me. They wanted the pond drained and he had to transfer the plantings til time to refill it. “Didn’t you just do that a few months ago!” I remembered. Yes, but they had since decided to remove the stone block to his right. Wonder why they couldn’t have made that decision the first time. Oh well, Whatta ya gonna do?