Photo 4494
Contrast
Heading for the exit at the museum, I was struck by the juxtaposition of the Old and New World, the tight control of classical art and the raw exuberance of Native American culture. And how fortunate that we have room for both in our museum.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th July 2022 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vmfa
