Contrast by allie912
Photo 4494

Contrast

Heading for the exit at the museum, I was struck by the juxtaposition of the Old and New World, the tight control of classical art and the raw exuberance of Native American culture. And how fortunate that we have room for both in our museum.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

