Photo 4526
Summertime Shortbread
I used a recipe from Smitten Kitchen to make peach shortbread using the two perfectly ripe peaches I had, but added the last of the blueberries a friend gave me. So rich and flavorful, I have frozen half the batch.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
WhatintheWorld
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
27th August 2022 6:05pm
shortbread
Sarah Bremner
ace
Oooh sounds delicious.
August 28th, 2022
