Summertime Shortbread by allie912
Summertime Shortbread

I used a recipe from Smitten Kitchen to make peach shortbread using the two perfectly ripe peaches I had, but added the last of the blueberries a friend gave me. So rich and flavorful, I have frozen half the batch.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Sarah Bremner ace
Oooh sounds delicious.
August 28th, 2022  
