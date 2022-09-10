Sign up
Photo 4539
Sporty Wheels
This is Stella’s, a very popular Greek restaurant in our neighborhood. It was early in the day so I don’t think lunch was being served yet. Whose cars they were, I do not know, but it makes a cheery display in front of the restaurant.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
cars
,
restaurant
,
stella
