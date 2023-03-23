Sign up
Photo 4733
Taking Down the Christmas Lights
And you thought you were running late. By the time the Lewis Ginter work force gets down all the lights from the great holiday display, it will be time to start putting them back up.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Tags
ladder
,
trees
