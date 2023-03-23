Previous
Taking Down the Christmas Lights by allie912
Photo 4733

Taking Down the Christmas Lights

And you thought you were running late. By the time the Lewis Ginter work force gets down all the lights from the great holiday display, it will be time to start putting them back up.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
