Hosanna! by allie912
Hosanna!

Before COVID, Palm Sunday at WPC always included a procession along Monument Avenue where we all waved palm branches and sang. I’m happy to say the tradition was back today and our singing was joyous.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Allison Williams

Diane ace
How nice you could have the traditional service. Looks like a beautiful day!
April 3rd, 2023  
