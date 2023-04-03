Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4744
Hosanna!
Before COVID, Palm Sunday at WPC always included a procession along Monument Avenue where we all waved palm branches and sang. I’m happy to say the tradition was back today and our singing was joyous.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9584
photos
23
followers
37
following
1299% complete
View this month »
4737
4738
4739
4740
4741
4742
4743
4744
Latest from all albums
4837
4741
4742
4838
4743
4839
4744
4840
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
2nd April 2023 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
palms
,
procession.
,
wpc
Diane
ace
How nice you could have the traditional service. Looks like a beautiful day!
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close