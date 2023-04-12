Previous
Old City Hall by allie912
Photo 4753

Old City Hall

As seen from the car on Broad St. in Richmond.
This Victorian Gothic building, completed as Richmond's city hall in 1894, is as dramatic inside with its 3-foot granite walls as it is outside. Now a private office building, the interior "courtyard" is a three-story painted cast-iron marvel. Troubled from the beginning, with a 400 percent cost overrun during its construction, the building was saved from demolition by the Historic Richmond Foundation. Some fascinating trivia can be read here: https://www.wric.com/news/old-city-hall-holds-hidden-history-in-downtown-richmond/amp/
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

