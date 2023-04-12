As seen from the car on Broad St. in Richmond.
This Victorian Gothic building, completed as Richmond's city hall in 1894, is as dramatic inside with its 3-foot granite walls as it is outside. Now a private office building, the interior "courtyard" is a three-story painted cast-iron marvel. Troubled from the beginning, with a 400 percent cost overrun during its construction, the building was saved from demolition by the Historic Richmond Foundation. Some fascinating trivia can be read here: https://www.wric.com/news/old-city-hall-holds-hidden-history-in-downtown-richmond/amp/