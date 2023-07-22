Previous
Nighty Night Now by allie912
These African daisies go off duty at sundown and enjoy a well-deserved rest. You can’t be perky all the time.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
