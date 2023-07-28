Sign up
Previous
Photo 4860
Keep Your Cool
On the left the temperature at 2 PM in the shade. On the right, a few minutes later in the sun. A good day to stay indoors.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
temperature
,
heat
