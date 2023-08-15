Sign up
Photo 4878
Brilliant Butterflies
One of many colorful murals in this part of town. Do you see a sign on the right hand edge of the mural? It is announcing this is a Monarch Butterfly way-station, providing water, proper plants and plenty of sunshine monarch’s on their migration.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th August 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
monarch
