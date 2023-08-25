Previous
Time for a Trim by allie912
Photo 4888

Time for a Trim

Maybe you could just open the upstairs window and snip.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise