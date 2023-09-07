Previous
Abyssinian gladiolus by allie912
Photo 4901

Abyssinian gladiolus

A picture taken last week of a flower I couldn’t identify. Using the PlantNet app, I concluded it was a kind of gladiolus, sometimes called a Peacock plant. Or perhaps you have another name.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

