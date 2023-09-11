Sign up
Photo 4905
Photo 4905
Watch Joseph Grow!
He has had his first birthday and is almost ready to take those first steps. Look out world!
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
family
