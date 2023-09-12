Sign up
Photo 4906
Name This Plant
This was growing on a tree at Windsor House. Can you guess what it is? It will be revealed later.
12th September 2023
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
Tags
puzzle
Diane
ace
It's a new one for me.
September 12th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Nicely captured but nope!
September 12th, 2023
