Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4907
Screen Shots
I caught this trio through the patio screen door. The bather in the birdbath appears to be giving lessons to his buddies, and they are carefully watching his every move..
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
9910
photos
19
followers
34
following
1344% complete
View this month »
4900
4901
4902
4903
4904
4905
4906
4907
Latest from all albums
4904
5000
4905
5001
4906
5002
4907
5003
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
12th September 2023 10:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Diane
ace
Swimming lessons! I like your title.
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close