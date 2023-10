A Few Delights at Maymont

Maymont Park is managed by the Maymont Foundation and owned by the City of Richmond. It consists of 100 acres featuring many kinds of animal habitats, Italian and Japanese gardens, a Nature Center, the Dooley Mansion, built for James and Sallie Dooley in 1893, a carriage collection and an impressive variety of water features, trees and native plants. In 2025 it will celebrate its centennial as a public space.