Mattar Paneer without the Paneer

A great recipe from The NY Times for Peas and Paneer in Spiced Tomato Gravy, but I swapped out the tofu with chicken. Lots of great spices, served with jasmine rice, pita bread and fresh fruit.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
