Photo 4929
The Pause That Refreshes
A blue jay stops by to see if there might be a few peanuts waiting for him. He was in luck.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
"blue
,
jay"
