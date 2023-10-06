Previous
Apple and Panera Apple by allie912
Apple and Panera Apple

When you order a sandwich from the restaurant chain Panera, the default side item is a bag of chips. Today they were out of chips so instead I got a free apple. Or is it a mini apple? Note: the apple on the left is from a grocery store.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
