Photo 4944
Have We Met?
I found my doppelgänger at the grocery store today! I let the two catch up while I did my shopping. All confidences were kept.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
kia
