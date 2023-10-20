Previous
Have We Met? by allie912
Photo 4944

Have We Met?

I found my doppelgänger at the grocery store today! I let the two catch up while I did my shopping. All confidences were kept.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise