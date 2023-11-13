Sign up
Serving the Lord
This is the first time I have seen a service dog taking communion. He behaved respectfully if not reverently.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dog
wpc
