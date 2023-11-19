Christmas Gator

When The Jefferson Hotel opened in 1895, it immediately became a popular destination for a new generation of tourists…and several scaley guests. According to the hotel, both locals and guests began dropping off alligators which they had purchased as souvenirs during a trip to Florida.

the reptiles were not always fenced in and would frequently climb out of the fountain in the Palm Court during the night to sleep on one of the more comfortable lounge chairs. Old Pompey, the last alligator to live at The Jefferson Hotel, was notoriously known for finding alternative sleeping arrangements. Staff would return in the morning to find the eight foot gator in the hotel’s lobby draped across several chairs.

Pompey passed away in 1948, but a life-size bronze statue of him continues to greet guests outside the valet stand. Other whimsical references to these legendary reptiles can also be found throughout the hotel.

Here is just such a replica posed in the empty fountain with a bit of holiday ornamentation.