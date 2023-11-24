Sign up
Photo 4978
Condo Coziness
There is nothing like having Thanksgiving dinner before a crackling fire to make you feel cozy. Our fire plays on the tv, but we aren’t complaining.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
fireplace
