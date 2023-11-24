Previous
Condo Coziness by allie912
Photo 4978

Condo Coziness

There is nothing like having Thanksgiving dinner before a crackling fire to make you feel cozy. Our fire plays on the tv, but we aren’t complaining.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise