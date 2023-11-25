Previous
The Last Rose of … by allie912
Photo 4979

The Last Rose of …

The conventional saying is “The last rose of summer”, but here it is almost the end of November and roses are still filling our gardens.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise