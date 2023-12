Meatless Friday

This was a big hit when I first made it during the pandemic.Then, as so much during COVID days, I totally forgot about this dish til I came upon it again among my recipes. Gochujang-Glazed Eggplant With Fried Scallions is full of umami, that deep flavor which adds so much to your enjoyment.

I hope I remember it again before another 3 years go by.