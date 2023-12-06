Previous
Spring in December by allie912
Photo 4990

Spring in December

Jonquils in full bloom? I wonder what April will bring.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise