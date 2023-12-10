Previous
Great Legs by allie912
Photo 4994

Great Legs

I noticed that moving my dining chairs was creating scratches on the floor. I got these kitty protectors from Amazon. Meow!
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Ha ha!
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise