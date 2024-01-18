Previous
Afternoon Thaw by allie912
Photo 5033

Afternoon Thaw

When I left John this afternoon, the temperature had crept above freezing and I saw some interesting results. Cool picture of a hot car!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1378% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise