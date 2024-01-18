Sign up
Previous
Photo 5033
Afternoon Thaw
When I left John this afternoon, the temperature had crept above freezing and I saw some interesting results. Cool picture of a hot car!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
ice
,
car
