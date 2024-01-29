Previous
The Timing Was a Little Off by allie912
The Timing Was a Little Off

The final bloom from my amaryllis finally opened just as the other three breathed their last. I may not have had the pleasure of seeing them all aligned but drawing out the spectacle an extra week has been its own reward.
