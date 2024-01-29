Sign up
Previous
Photo 5044
The Timing Was a Little Off
The final bloom from my amaryllis finally opened just as the other three breathed their last. I may not have had the pleasure of seeing them all aligned but drawing out the spectacle an extra week has been its own reward.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
amaryllis
