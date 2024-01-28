Sign up
Photo 5043
Art Work or Just Work?
This was on the construction site I photographed yesterday. I can’t tell if this is the accidental accumulation of paint or a deliberate creative statement. Whatever the origin, I really like it.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
abstract
