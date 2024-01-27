Previous
There Goes the Neighborhood by allie912
There Goes the Neighborhood

A former nursing home is being torn down and replaced with a high rise condo with its own parking deck. The nature of our neighborhood is being altered and, in my opinion, not for the better.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
