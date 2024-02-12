Sign up
Previous
Photo 5058
Stopping By for a Snack
It was good to see this bold pair enjoying a treat of sunflower seeds. I haven’t seen my Blue Jay buddies in a while, and they are always welcome.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
“blue
,
jays”
