Previous
Stopping By for a Snack by allie912
Photo 5058

Stopping By for a Snack

It was good to see this bold pair enjoying a treat of sunflower seeds. I haven’t seen my Blue Jay buddies in a while, and they are always welcome.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise