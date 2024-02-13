Previous
Freedom Now by allie912
I stopped in to chat with a neighbor and had to snap this picture of her adorable pets — her 3-legged cat and her pup the same size as the cat. They both surrounded me with love which is a great antidote to harsh reality.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
