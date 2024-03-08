Previous
On Duty by allie912
Photo 5084

On Duty

I couldn’t see his human, but this service dog had a front row seat at the VMHC lecture and was alert and vigilant — except when he was resting.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
