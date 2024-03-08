Sign up
Previous
Photo 5084
On Duty
I couldn’t see his human, but this service dog had a front row seat at the VMHC lecture and was alert and vigilant — except when he was resting.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
7th March 2024 6:05pm
Tags
dog
vmhc
