Schweineschnitzel A la Holstein
Photo 5092

Schweineschnitzel A la Holstein

It’s been awhile since I spotlighted a dinner menu. Note the exotic name. It is actually a breaded pork cutlet with a fried egg on top but the foreign description adds a certain something, don’t you think? Oh, and it was delicious.
16th March 2024

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
