Photo 5092
Schweineschnitzel A la Holstein
It’s been awhile since I spotlighted a dinner menu. Note the exotic name. It is actually a breaded pork cutlet with a fried egg on top but the foreign description adds a certain something, don’t you think? Oh, and it was delicious.
16th March 2024
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dinner
