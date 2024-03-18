Sign up
Photo 5094
Signs of the Season
Everyone is Irish on St. Paddy’s Day. According to family history, my great grandfather was a linen draper in Belfast, so I come by my enthusiasm legitimately.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
irish
Krista Mae
ace
Yes! Love it.! "Everyone is IRISH..." You decor is too much fun.
March 18th, 2024
